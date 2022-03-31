Piers Morgan's Meghan Markle obsession continues with AOC comparison

Piers Morgan might have left Good Morning Britain over a year ago now, keeping himself busy by launching a new TV show in that time, but it looks like he’s still just as obsessed with Meghan Markle as ever.

The presenter managed to crowbar criticism of the Duchess of Sussex into an appearance on Fox News show The Five recently, during a section on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Discussing the representative for New York's 14th congressional district, Morgan said: “If you were thinking of how things could possibly get worse for Joe Biden, it would be to embrace AOC with that annoying, squeaky voice which makes me wanna - feel like I wanna grate my head against a cheese grater.”

Comparing her to Markle, he added: “I think she’s uniquely irritating. And of course, she represents this ultra-left, ultra-woke mentality, you know.

“It could only get worse if you piled Meghan Markle in with her and the pair of them came to Biden and said, ‘You’re gonna do it our way.'”

'Ultra woke' AOC is 'uniquely irritating': Piers Morgan www.youtube.com

It just proves that Morgan never passes up an opportunity to criticise Markle, no matter how irrelevant the talking point.

It comes more than 12 months since Morgan caused one of the biggest scenes in morning TV history, storming off set live on GMB.

The moment took place after Alex Beresford challenged him over his thoughts on Markle, and despite being heavily criticised for the move, he clearly regrets nothing.

Morgan is still finding every chance to talk about Markle FOX/Getty

“A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech,” he tweeted recently.

Morgan subsequently left the programme after sparking controversy by saying he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan said in the interview she did alongside her husband Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

That chat saw Meghan describe how she asked for help when she was suicidal, but claimed she was not given the right support by Buckingham Palace. The Queen later said in a statement that the issues raised would be “addressed by the family privately”.

