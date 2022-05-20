Rebel Wilson has revealed that she was sexually harassed by a co-star who tried to “destroy” her career.

The actress did not name the man responsible for the “awful and disgusting” acts, which took place several years ago, nor did she name the film they both appeared in.

Speaking to People, she said the co-star “called me into a room and pulled down his pants. Then in front of his friends, he asked her to perform a lewd act.”

Wilson went on to say: "It was awful and disgusting and all the behaviour afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career.

“If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them," the 42-year-old added.

Wilso went on to speak about how her background as a lawyer before her acting career led her to document the events.

The actress spoke about her experiences publicly for the first time Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for AFI

"Because I'm a lawyer, I documented it. I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened."

Wilson said that she completed the filming on the movie because it was the “professional” thing to do an also added that “now I would never do that.”

“If it happened again, I would probably stand up for myself even more just because of the bravery of the other women that have stood up and now allowed me an opportunity.”

The actress later discovered that she was the fourth person to complain about the actor.

“Such gross behaviour, but a lot of women have had it way worse,” she said.

Wilson is currently starring in the new Netflix film Senior Year. She previously starred in Pitch Perfect, It’s It Romantic, Bridesmaids and Jojo Rabbit.

