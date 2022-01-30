TV presenter Rylan Clark has issued not one but two brilliant responses to a video clip of the 33-year-old that was circulated by the tabloid press.

In the clip which was shared on social media on Sunday, Clark is seen on a night out with friends in London and jokingly asks one of his fellow revellers for some "gear."

Realising that someone is filming his gag, Clark responds in a jokey tone by saying: "Delete that now or I will f***ing kill you."

On Sunday morning, Clark mocked the press for sharing the video in a tweet that reads: "Morning. Slow news day. Have a good Sunday."

Clark was soon inundated with support from many famous faces who condemned both the negative coverage and complimented him for being both a "brilliant presenter" and a " lovely, kind guy."





































Many stories had conflated and linked the video to Clark's split from his husband, of six years, Dan Neal, in July 2021.

Knowing the usual amount of negativity that can be spread on Twitter, Clark thanked everyone for the support.

In a follow-up tweet, posted on Sunday afternoon, he wrote: "Cheers for ur messages. Proper decent. Not usually expected on here. Thank u x"

He also added a meme of Sonia Fowler from Eastenders with the caption reading: 'What doesn't kill you makes you Sonia.'





