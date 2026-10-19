Selena Gomez reveals her voice has changed due to one lifestyle factor

Selena Gomez has opened up about how her voice has changed as a result of vaping.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday (October 18), the actress began by saying, "I’m not going to be able to change my voice."

“I vaped nicotine a lot. Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it, or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid, and it’s changed my voice.”

Instagram/selenagomez

She added, "So if you guys don't like listening to my voice, that's totally understandable. I don't mind. Just don't listen to it."

"I am really excited because I stopped and I just hope I can keep it up."

"It’s really hard, but I know if you are going through something you can get through it too. It sucks."

It's not the first time the 34-year-old has addressed this topic, as she answered a question about her changing voice during an Instagram Live session last December.

Gomez, who has chronic autoimmune disease lupus, has spoken about how condition can impact her vocal cords.

"Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all," she said at the time.

Currently the long-term affects of vaping remain unknown but more research is being carried out on this.

A recent report from Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) looking at the impact of vaping on children and young people found consistent evidence between vaping, respiratory health and subsequent cigarette smoking.

The review which looked at 14,000 published articles found that young people who vape are more likely to report cough, wheeze, bronchitis symptoms and asthma exacerbations.

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