Selena Gomez confirms Taylor Swift song fan theory - and sparks another one

A Taylor Swift fan theory about one of the pop star's tracks has finally been confirmed by her showbiz best friend, Selena Gomez.

The theory revolved around the track 'Dorothea' from Swift's 2020 album, Evermore, where Swifties speculated the song was about Gomez after dissecting the lyrics.

Examples of some of the lines include, “...the girl who left her small town to chase down Hollywood dreams” and “you’rе a queen sellin’ dreams, sellin’ makeup and magazines.”

Now, over five years on, Gomez has put an end to the rumours once and for all by confirming in a recent episode of her husband Benny Blanco and musician Lil Dicky’s web series, Friends Keep Secrets, that the song is about her.

“Well, ‘Dorothea’ is about me – one of her songs,” Gomez began. “I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, [and] all of it in between. We were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18, and we didn’t really know what was going on. So, we’ve never seen each other any differently. So, when I listen to it, I’m so impressed [by] how it’s eloquently put.”

Although this fan theory has finally been resolved, Gomez appeared to ignite another one by revealing Swift wrote another song about their friendship called 'Family', which was penned "easily a decade ago."

“Insinuating in the lyrics without quoting it is basically saying ‘You have these amazing dreams. You want to be in movies, like in every crowd. I still see you,'" she said.

"And then her part was, you know, 'You believe in my stupid dreams, like playing stadiums'," Gomez added. "And now, when I listen to that song, both of those things—it makes me wanna cry—have happened for us."

"And that's really sweet because back then she was just like, 'I just wrote this song about us and it was just like our story, kind of', and it was the sweetest thing so I love it."

“We survived it, as best as we could,” Gomez added. “It’s absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship, from multiple heartbreaks, and love stories, and fond stories and life – we both ended up, fortunately, being engaged around the same time, and that was the coolest," referring to her wedding to Blanco and Swift's engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce last year.

Of course, Swifties already knew the track existed, as it was registered back in May 2018, but was never released, and so with Gomez sharing this latest information, some fans believe it is a Vault track song from Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) that is yet to be released.

