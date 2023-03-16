Selena Gomez is in a 'throuple' with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife

Selena Gomez is reportedly in a 'throuple' with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz - but it is not how it sounds.

Peltz and Beckham got married last year and they are such good friends with Gomez, they refer to themselves as a "throuple", Peltz said.

She said: “Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends.”

She continued: “I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala.

“We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much," said Peltz during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

The close friendship is good news for Gomez, probably, because she's had a rough time of it lately what with her ongoing feud with Hailey Bieber.

And it is probably good news for Beckham, who usually hits headlines for more unusual reasons - like showcasing his 'cooking talents'.

