It's a great day to be an Only Murders in the Building fan, because Hulu/Disney has announced they're renewing the award-winning comedy for its sixth season, just as the final episode of season 5 aired.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will all be back for the upcoming season, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Season five features a star-studded cast, including the return of multi-Oscar®/Emmy® winner Meryl Streep and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, and Beanie Feldstein - and within days of episode one's release in September, fans were scavenging for clues that there's more to come from the crime-solving trio.

Hulu/Disney

Only Murders, in short, is about murder-podcast fanatics who bond over a real-life murder in their luxury Upper West Side apartment building in New York City, and set their sights on solving it.

However, after weeks of speculation, Hulu/Disney has now confirmed that there's also a major change coming to season 6 along with the fresh batch of episodes.

While Mabel Mora (Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Charles Haden-Savage (Martin) have been based in the US for the first five seasons of the show, this time they'll be leaving the Big Apple and heading to London, UK.

While we don't have any more details than that right now, it's confirmed that it'll be a "new" mystery, marking a new chapter for the storyline.

"Actual tears!!!!! already keeping an eye out for filming dates!!!!! can’t believe my favorite show is acc coming to my fave city", one fan gushed of the news.

"THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER!! ONLY BRITISH IN THE BUILDING", another chimed in.

"Throw away that NY pizza and get those fish and chips out", a third echoed.

Fans have already started coming up with their dream guest castings too, which include David Tennant, Hannah Waddingham, and Daniel Radcliffe.

There's no release date as of yet, but the last five seasons of the show have been released annually, so strap in for 2026.

