As Serena Williams continues her run in the US Open tournament, many celebrity pals have come to watch her in what is believed to be her swansong of professional tennis.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian and the couple’s daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. have been spotted cheering Williams on, as too have her sister Venus Williams and other extended family members.

Alongside family, the tennis veteran has had plenty of support in her box and in the stands from celebrity fans ranging from the sports world to the entertainment world.

Here’s a list of the celebrities who have come to watch Williams play in what is likely her last professional Grand Slam tournament.

Tiger Woods

The pro golfer was in attendance for Williams’ second-round match on Wednesday (31 August) alongside his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

Williams told reporters that Woods inspired her to play the tournament and said he had been a great support to her.

Williams said: “We talked a lot, he was really trying to get me motivated.

“When you can rely on someone like that, I mean, my goodness, he's Tiger Woods, it was really helpful to get clarity.”

Anna Wintour

The Vogue editor is a known lover of tennis and helped Williams announce her transition away from tennis in last month’s magazine issue.

Zendaya

Euphoria actress Zendaya was in the stands at the Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering Serena on in her game against Anett Kontaveit.

Rebel Wilson

Australian actress Rebel Wilson was in attendance for Williams’ first-round game against Danka Kovinić, along with her recently announced new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Spike Lee

Film director Spike Lee has been an enthusiastic supporter of Williams and was enjoying the action during her second-round tie.

Bella and Gigi Hadid

The fashion model sisters were also seen enjoying watching Williams play on Wednesday.

