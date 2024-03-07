Why is Sharon Osbourne leaving Celebrity Big Brother after only five days?

Sharon Osbourne has explained the reason why she will only be staying for a short period in the Celebrity Big Brother house

The 71-year-old entered the famous house as a "lodger" meaning that she will only remain in there for five days instead of doing the full 19-day experience.

She has opened up as to why this is the case, as her husband Ozzy Osbourne has Parkinson's disease and so doesn't want to be away from him for long periods of time.

“I don’t want to stay away from Ozzy for too long. We’re so close as a family. I don’t think I have ever gone a week without talking to any of them, ever," Sharon told The Sun.

“Through fights, feuds, everything. We still talk and this will definitely be the longest. I don’t know how I’m going to cope.”

Meanwhile, an insider told The Mirror: "Sharon didn't fancy the full slog on the show and she knew how much the bosses wanted her, so she made a special deal. She isn't staying for the full show but is still taking home one of the biggest pay cheques," and she was top of the list, according to ITV sources to ensure the revived show "has the X Factor."

Upon Ozzy's diagnosis three years ago, Sharon explained what this means for her husband of 41 years.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's," the former X Factor judge explained.

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's like you have a good day, and then a really bad day."

Sharon was the first to enter the house and was joined by fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh, where they were tasked with deciding which of the other housemates made a bad first impression.

Alongside the duo, the housemate line-up includes TV presenter Fern Britton, Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin, Ibiza Weekender star David Potts, Real Housewives Of Cheshire's Lauren Simon, presenter Zeze Millz, businessman Levi Roots, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, US star Marisha Wallace, and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith.

