Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt has filed to drop her father's name for her 18th birthday.

Shiloh submitted the petition to change her name to Shiloh Jolie in Los Angeles County Superior Court on the day she turned 18 (27 May), as per The LA Times.

The 18-year-old voice actor in the film Kung Fu Panda 3 is the first to legally drop the Pitt surname after some of her siblings stopped using it publicly.

Shiloh is one of six children Pitt and Jolie share: twins Vivienne and Knox, and three adopted children, Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce Pitt following an alleged altercation on a private plane. A source told People he "was drunk, and there was an argument between him and Angelina."

"There was a parent-child argument which was not handled in the right way and escalated more than it should have," they continued, though Pitt has since been cleared of allegations.

The pair have been legally unmarried since 2019 but have yet to finalise divorce details.

In a 2017 interview with GQ, Pitt said he had quit drinking and smoking cannabis.

"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something," he told the publication. "And I'm running from feelings. I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year [...] I was boozing too much."

He continued: "It's just become a problem. You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."

