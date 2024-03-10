Adult film star Sophia Leone dead at 26

Adult film star Sophia Leone has died at the age of 26, her family have confirmed.

Leone is best known for her roles in Bad Neighbor (2016) and Cooling Down (2019) and news of her "sudden passing" was shared on a GoFundMe page set up by Sophia's stepfather, Mike Romero.

"On behalf of her mother & family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing," the GoFundMe page read.

On March 1, Leone was found "unresponsive" in her apartment in New Mexico "by her family" and a local police investigation has since been launched into her cause of death which is still "ongoing."

Romero described Leone as a "beloved Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece and Friend."

"She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile."

The money raised - which currently stands at $10,260 - via the GoFundMe page will go towards Leone's memorial, investigation and any other associated costs.

"The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock, on top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for," the statement continued.



"I am reaching out to all of Sophia’s supporters and the community during this incredibly difficult time. Sophia without question deserves the absolute best memorial and you can help us.

"Any donation no matter the amount will go straight towards the costs associated with the investigation, funeral expenses, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak."

Romero added at the end: "As her Stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace."

Friends and supporters have also left touching tributes to Leone on the GoFundMe page.

One person wrote: "Her presence made every room she was in brighter. Amazing energy and a beautiful soul. My condolences to her family and all who had the privilege of meeting her and calling her a friend."

"So sorry for your alls loss. Praying and God bless you all!!" another person said.

Someone else added: "She was my friend and a beautiful person. The time I spent with her will always be appreciated."

Meanwhile, a modelling agency, 101 Modeling, that reportedly worked with Leone has also posted a statement sharing its sadness over her passing.

"Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you. A GoFundMe has been started for her family," the agency wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.