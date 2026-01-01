What have the Stranger Things cast said about the final episode?

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things has come to an end, with the final episode being released as viewers got to see the fate of Hawkins and the Upside Down.

The show first started in 2016, and over the nine years, we have seen the cast grow up in front of our eyes on screen, and given that it has played a big part in both the actors' and viewers' lives, it was always going to be an emotional goodbye.



So, what have the cast said on social media since the finale episode dropped? Here's what you need to know.

Millie Bobby Brown

In an Instagram post, Millie Bobby Brown, who played Eleven, posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the last scene she appeared in alongside the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers.

"Over and out," she simply wrote in the caption.





Noah Schnapp

Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp, who played Will Byers, captioned his post "The end :)" and shared a series of snaps, including one with his co-stars, the graduation scene, and a behind-the-scenes shot of when his powers were revealed





Finn Wolfhard





Sharing a photo of his phone lockscreen which has the graduation photo as his wallpapeer, Wolfhard, who played Mike Wheeler, wrote, "Onward."





Caleb Mclaughin





"Thank you for the immense love and support throughout the years. We love you all," McLaughin, who played Lucas Sinclair, posted, along with a video with his castmates.













Jamie Campbell Bower





Jamie Campbell Bower, who played Vecna aka Henry Creel and Mr Whatsit, posted a behind-the-scenes snap of himself with the caption, "It's been real. Thank you for everything @strangerthingstv @netflix, the cast, the crew, the fans, You have changed my life. I love you. X."

