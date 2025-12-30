These huge TV shows are leaving Netflix UK at midnight and fans can't cope

Fans of two much-loved US sitcoms are preparing for their removal from Netflix UK at midnight tonight.

Tuesday (30 December) marks the final day that UK fans of Friends and The Big Bang Theory will be able to watch the hugely popular TV shows on Netflix as they are set to leave the platform ahead of the New Year.

Friends has been available to UK viewers on Netflix since January 2018 where it became the most-watched show in the UK that year on any streaming service. Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory has been on the platform since February 2016.

With only a matter of hours left until the two shows become unavailable on Netflix, many have taken to social media to share their upset over the loss of their comfort shows.

Some have even threatened to cancel their Netflix membership over the decision, which is believed to revolve around who owns the rights (both shows are owned by Warner Bros).

“Friends leaving Netflix is the worst thing happening on earth rn & nobody doing nothing about ittt suckssss please stop it,” someone wrote on X/Twitter.

Another posted a crying GIF and added: "Friends leaves Netflix tonight ..”

One person argued: “Sorry but @netflix needs to sort this out, why the hell are they getting rid of Friends and Big Bang Theory. I’m cancelling my Netflix subscription as soon as they’ve gone. Nothing else that’s half decent on there!”

Someone else said: “FRIENDS leaving Netflix has got to be the saddest thing in 2025.”

“WTF THEY’RE TAKING THE BIG BANG THEORY OFF NETFLIX,” another said.

Someone else asked: “Friends and Big Bang Theory leaving soon @NetflixUK ?? How am I meant to fall asleep now.”

Another said: “2025 has been the best year of my life until Netflix decided to take Friends off Netflix.”

“Friends is leaving Netflix that’s my 13th reason,” wrote another.

One person asked: “I’m actually shocked Netflix is removing Friends & Big Bang Theory. Are they broke??? Fr tho-”

Someone else added: “I’m gonna cry when Friends leaves Netflix that’s my childhood comfort show man :( I canny cope.”

Another wrote: “Today is a sad day. Big Bang Theory is leaving Netflix.”

One person wrote: “Friends is going off Netflix today, I think I'm going to watch it till 11:59 tn.”

