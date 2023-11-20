Suki Waterhouse confirms she's pregnant with Robert Pattinson's child during concert

Singer Suki Waterhouse revealed she is pregnant with Robert Pattinson’s child during her concert.

The British singer and model confirmed the couple’s happy news while on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City this past weekend.

During her performance, Waterhouse addressed the crowd and jokingly explained that her outfit choice was to distract from her obvious baby bump.

Waterhouse told the crowd: “I thought I’d wear something really sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.”

The crowd began to cheer as she gestured towards her bump. The clip of the sweet reveal went viral online as people offered Waterhouse and Twighlight actor Pattinson their congratulations.

The pair have been together for five years and are now due to become first-time parents after Waterhouse announced the news to her fans in the “cutest” of ways.

One fan commented: “What I find the cutest about this is that she could just not say anything and it is so obvious at this point but I feel it was one of those moments where you are just bursting with happiness that you have to actually say it.”

“Such a very cute and fun announcement,” another said.

Someone else commented: “Omg this makes me so happy for her and Robert.”

