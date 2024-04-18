Sydney Sweeney hits back at Hollywood producer over 'shameful' comments

Actress Sydney Sweeney has hit back at a producer who claimed she “isn’t pretty” and “can’t act”.

The comments came from Hollywood producer Carol Baum , who spoke about the 26-year-old White Lotus and Euphoria star with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin at a film screening event.

Baum described Sweeney as “an actress who everybody loves now” but added that “I don't get [her]” after seeing Sweeney’s rom-com film Anyone But You, which Baum branded “unwatchable”.

The producer claimed she asked a class she teaches at film school: “‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’.”

Sweeney has hit back at the comments and responded, via representative, in a statement to Variety calling Baum’s words “shameful”.

The statement read “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman.

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

Sweeney also received support from fellow producer Teddy Schwarzman, who wrote on X/Twitter : “I’ll enlighten Ms. Baum that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is not only one of the most talented actresses I’ve worked with, but also incredibly smart, kind and humble.

“I’m not sure why someone who claims to still be a producer would make such terribly ugly comments, but I can assure everyone that Sydney is at least beautiful on the inside. And, of course, a bad*** Scream Queen.”

According to TMZ , Baum is “expressing regret” over her comments, though no public statements have been made.

