Sydney Sweeney's chemistry with her new co-star has got fans saying the same thing

Sydney Sweeney and Top Gun actor Glen Powell have joined forces for their upcoming rom-com. That said, there's one thing on everybody's mind: Their chemistry.

The pair, who have been filming the unknown title in Australia, have taken to social media with several behind-the-scenes snaps.

In one post shared by the White Lotus star, the two were seen smiling next to one another on a tour bus. "Sometimes things are more fun in the rain," Sweeney wrote as the caption.

In another Instagram snap, Sweeney is seen cosying up to Powell's family during a day trip to Taronga Zoo.

Attention soon turned to their recent appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

People took no time in turning to Twitter to offer their take on the pair's "chemistry", with one writing: "Either Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have the greatest chemistry since Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 days or they’re doing it together every weekend."

Another added: "I don’t condone cheating but I want the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell rumours to be true so bad. They’re so hot they deserve to be the next Brangelina."









Page Sixadded fuel to the speculations after reporting that Powell's partner, model Gigi Paris, unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Cosmopolitan last year, Sweeney said she was not interested in dating anyone in the industry.

"I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system," she said.

She went on to say: "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

