UFC fighter calls out fan for sending her 'creepy' request on social media

For women in the public eye, it’s unfortunately almost inevitable that at some point they will receive inappropriate messages from strangers online.

UFC fighter Tabatha Ricci decided she wasn’t having it, after receiving multiple creepy direct messages on social media, and made the decision to share the messages.

The Brazilian fighter has recently impressed with three wins that have gained her a band of new followers. However, some have shown a concerning level of interest.

In a tweet, Ricci shared a screenshot of a series of messages she had received from one person in which they asked her to send them pictures of her feet in exchange for money.

One message read, “I am willing to do whatever you say in order for you to send me pictures of your feet or shoes miss”. Another said: “Step on my face.”

Timestamps from the messages reveal that they were sent at different times, hinting at the person’s weird fixation with her. Ricci captioned the post “WTF”.

One person replied: “Some f**king weirdos out there.”

Someone else said: “NOTHING, is weirder than a desperate man on the internet..”

Another wrote: “So much fu**eduppery on this app.”

However, for all of the supportive messages, there were also plenty of men making light of it and pretending to have been the person who sent the DM.

“Guys I gotta deactivate again, no reason. Just need some time,” one person joked.

Another wrote: “Tabatha I really don't appreciate you exposing our DMs to the world.”

