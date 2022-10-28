For the blissfully unaware – or for those living under a rock – Taylor Swift dropped her hotly anticipated Midnights album this week. And people love it.

Her new songs have spawned a string of trends on TIkTok, with one song taking over the feeds of millions of users.

'Mastermind', in particular, touched a number of TikTokers who have related back to their own "boyfriend acquisitions".

One TikTok user claimed she messaged her boyfriend with "20 book" recommendations after he asked on Instagram. She stalked his Instagram and sent him his so-called "favourites" to impress him – despite not having read them.

She expressed: "I brought him a book to borrow because I knew it would guarantee a second date and keep me on his mind until thanksgiving break and now we’re married."

Another viral TikToker claimed they found their love interest's band on Spotify that they "loved so much" and listened to "50 times a day for a month".

They "shamelessly" included one of the band's songs as background audio to their Instagram story and tagged them in the post.

She continued: "He messaged me about it and we planned a date so I memorized every word to all his songs and made very slight references to them on the date even though I told him I didn't really know anything about his music."

The pair have since been dating for years.









@lyssielooloo wattpad story fr





The post was flooded with hundreds of comments, with one optimist saying: "I'm gonna do this w the 1975".

Another reiterated: "Can i do this with Hozier."

Meanwhile, one person confessed: "This trend has shown me that I truly do not care about dating enough haha.





