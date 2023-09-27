Did Taylor Swift really put Travis Kelce 'on the map'?

You can always rely on Swifties to keep fans in the loop about Taylor Swift's rumoured romances.

Now, attention has been turned to Travis Kelce after the singer appeared at the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to watch the NFL player's latest game.

Travis, 33, and his brother Jason, 35, have a podcast together called New Heights. And in a teaser for the latest episode, the elder sibling said it was time to address the hearsay.

"We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life - now we've got to talk about it," Jason said.

Travis replied: "My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself Jason, I know this."

His big bro then asked: "So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?"

Fans soon flooded the snippet with comments, with one writing: "Am I really about to watch a… sports podcast."

Another joked: "Me leaving my book every 5 seconds to check TikTok updates for the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romcom."

Meanwhile, a third TikToker wrote: "I love that Jason even says Taylor put Travis on the map."









For the blissfully unaware, Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who, American football fans would argue, has long been a superstar in his own right.

Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler and hold the NFL record for most overall seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end with 7.

The 33-year-old also owns the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season – despite just playing 15 games.

Despite being a successful sportsman, he and Swift have become the latest topic of conversation after a four-second clip of the pair leaving Kansas City's Arrowhead stadium went viral.



US jounalist Jarrett Payton, who shared the footage to X/Twitter, said it has been "the craziest 24 hours of my life".

"I was at the right place at the right time last night," Payton told the BBC.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

