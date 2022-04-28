Actor Terry Crews revealed that his porn addiction almost destroyed his marriage.



In a recent episode of the podcast The Diary of CEO, Crews said that he first encountered porn around 10-years-old and battled with it "all the way up to about 12 years ago."

"I don't know anybody who found pornography as an adult. You always find it as a child; it's everywhere," he said.

Crews also explained that when he married his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, he thought that the "porn would go away" and "had a real woman now."

"I don't need to tell her about anything. It was a phase. I'm going to be out of it; it's going to be great'."

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But when the couple had their first argument, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor left out and went to get some porn. And although he believed it would be his "answer," he decided to keep it a "secret."

"I decided that was going to be my secret. And then you develop a thing, where if you're in a secret, everybody's in a secret. Like 'I'm sure this is the way everybody is,'" he explained.

Receiving therapy helped him to understand that it wasn't the case.

"It was no different than any other thing that would numb you, be it drugs, be it alcohol," he said.

Crews partook in the "12 steps" programme, which he said helps a lot of "different addictions" and not just liquor.

"It was no different than any other thing that would numb you, be it drugs, be it alcohol." The Diary of a CEO/YouTube

He also recalled the "wake-up call of all wake-up calls," which is a day his family dubbed "D-Day."

"What had happened was 10 years earlier in 2000. I had [gone]to a massage parlour and got a handjob and cheated on her. And I vowed to never tell a soul," he said before adding that he "couldn't believe" he did that.

Over the years, his wife had always been "suspicious" came to a head.

"What I presented to my wife was an image. She was married to that and not the real Terry Crews." Getty

"What is it I don't know about you, Terry Crews?" he said his wife asked him on a phone call.

"Man it broke me… "I was asking myself, 'Why wouldn't she believe me' when I should have been asking, 'Why am I lying?'"

When Crews did inform his wife about the parlour incident, he heard her "gasp" and told him she was "done."

"I don't know who you are...," he remembered her saying.

The actor detailed that when his wife did leave, "a little voice" in his head told him maybe he was the one at fault.

"What I presented to my wife was an image. She was married to that and not the real Terry Crews," he said.

Crews further noted that once he and his "wife rebuilt" their marriage "from the ground up," intimacy is all he wishes to seek.

"That's all that every man is looking for."

Crews married his wife in 1989. The couple shares five children: Isaiah, Naomi; Azriel; Tera and Wynfrey.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

