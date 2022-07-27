NFL quarterback Tom Brady has explained his biggest parenting struggle — and it’s not relatable.

In a recent episode of Spotify’s Drive With Jim Farley podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl legend revealed that he thinks his and Gisele Bündchen’s wealth is the “hardest thing” about raising their children.

When Brady was asked how he keeps his kids grounded.

The father of three noted how his $250 million net worth proves challenging for the couple to give their children as realistic of a childhood because they “have people” who can do things such as cook, clean, and drive them to the airport if need be.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part, to say, ’Guys, this is not the way reality really is.”

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Brady also went on to share how life hasn’t always been the most extravagant for him and Bündchen, who wed in 2009.

The supermodel was raised in a rural part of Brazil by her five sisters in a two-bedroom home, and Brady explained that they have humble beginnings, helping them to have an appreciation of their privilege.

“I grew up in a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home, took care of us kids,” he added. “Then I look at my life with my family, and it’s so fast.”

Brady has three kids: Jack, 14, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Bündchen.

The NFL icon also said that he and Bündchen work to “create experiences” similar to what most “kids go through.”

But, he still acknowledged that no matter their efforts, his children will experience things many won’t get the opportunity to do.

Elsewhere, Brady signed a 10-year sportscasting contract with Fox Sports for a hefty $375m in May.

Bündchen has a net worth of $400m, lamenting her as one of the highest-paid models worldwide.

Listen to Brady’s interview on the Drive With Jim Farley podcast episode here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

