Tom Cruise didn't know porn was on the internet until Seth Rogen told him

Actor Tom Cruise didn’t know there was pornography on the internet until Seth Rogen told him and people’s minds are blown.

As the star of the Mission Impossible movie franchise, it would seem Cruise’s time is far too preoccupied to use the internet as he was allegedly completely oblivious to the fact adult films exist there.

The stunning revelation was made by fellow actor Rogen who said in an interview that he introduced his co-star to internet porn.

In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Rogen explained: “He [Cruise] didn't know internet pornography existed.”

Rogen explained he discovered it when he visited Cruise while filming the 2007 film Knocked Up. As they hung out, the topic of internet porn came up in conversation and Rogen was surprised by Cruise’s lack of knowledge.

He said: “I think it just came up organically, like how it does you know. And then ‘oh my friends were looking at internet porn’, and he was like ‘whoa whoa whoa, what’?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meyers questioned Rogen as to whether Cruise might have been joking, but according to the actor, his reaction was completely serious.

Rogen explained: “I 100 per cent believed he had no idea that there was pornography on the World Wide Web. Which, the first thing I knew about the World Wide Web was that there was pornography on it. That's the only reason I know it exists!”

And it wasn’t the only eye-opening tidbit Rogen revealed. He also explained that the first time he ever met Cruise, he was bursting for the toilet, but didn’t want to ask him if he could use his bathroom.

He said: “The first time I met him I had to pee so badly as we were pulling into his house. I was so uncomfortable, I didn't want the first thing to be ‘Hi I'm Seth Rogan nice to meet you, I have to pee, can I pee in your house?’

“Halfway up the driveway I got a Snapple bottle and I peed in the bottle. Looking back there's no way he does not have cameras covering that driveway.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.