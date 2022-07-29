Rebekah Vardy has lost the “Wagatha Christie” battle against Coleen Rooney – and now Twitter has chimed in on the action.

In a viral post from October 2019, Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press. The High Court judge found the claims to be “substantially true”.

In a much-anticipated ruling on Friday (29 July), the judge said it was “likely” that Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing the information to The Sun.



She added: “Nonetheless, the evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt.”



Both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, attracting considerable press attention.



Vardy, married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, repeatedly denied leaking information to newspapers, telling the court: “I have been called a leaker and it’s not nice.”

Well now, Twitter has done what it does best and turned the scandal into a series of memes:

































































During the trial, the two women each gave evidence, as well as Wayne Rooney, 36.

Referring to Rooney’s viral “reveal” post at the end of the trial, her barrister David Sherborne told the court: “It is what she believed at the time… and it is what she believes even more so now that we have got to the end of the case.”

Justice Steyn said in her ruling: “In my judgment, the conclusions that I have reached as to the extent to which the claimant engaged in disclosing to The Sun information to which she only had access as a permitted follower of an Instagram account which she knew, and Mrs Rooney repeatedly asserted, was private, suffice to show the single meaning is substantially true."

