Astro Bot DLC teased in the credits as games are mentioned that aren't in it - yet

Astro Bot DLC may have been teased in the post-game credits as a number of titles have been mentioned which do not feature in the base game.



Astro Bot is a platforming title exclusive to the PS5 and is the sequel to Astro's Playroom which comes as a free game with the PS5 console.



It celebrates a lot of famous games and characters from PlayStation's 30-year history and released on September 6 to widespread critical acclaim.

Astro Bot has a MetaCritic rating of 94 based on 115 reviews and it has been awarded a 'MetaCritic Must Play Title' - only 10 other PS5 titles, including DLC, have this.

It's already fifth on the list of best MetaCritic PS5 titles ever and is the highest-rated base game of 2024 (Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has a higher rating but it is DLC).

It's also now fifth on the list of best PS5 games rated on MetaCritic by users - Astro's Playroom sits in third and Astro Bot is only beaten by Stellar Blade in terms of titles released in 2024.

- YouTube Learn More: https://www.playstation.com/games/astro-bot/ Gear up for a supersized space adventure with ASTRO BOT! Charge ...

And that brings us on to some of the titles mentioned in the credits for Astro Bot which do not appear in the base game, according to eagle-eyed gamers.

These include Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Rayman, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade and Worms, according to a post on Reddit.

It's led to speculation these will be included as content in either free post-game updates or as paid DLC as developers Team ASOBI have already said there will be new, free challenge stages and levels coming post-launch.

However this has not been confirmed by developers Team ASOBI or PlayStation at the time of writing.

