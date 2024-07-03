The best Battlefield game ever is going offline later this year

What is widely regarded as the best Battlefield ever is going offline by the end of 2024 as Electronic Arts confirmed the online services of a number of older titles will be discontinued.

The shutdown of a number of classic titles will happen through the rest of the year - from July 31, Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline will not be able to be bought on Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3.

Then online services for all of these games on these consoles will be shut down permanent on November 7, reports Insider Gaming.

Only Battlefield: Hardline will be available to play on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with online services on console for Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 ending completely.

PC players will still be able to play all of these games online for now and single-player aspects of these games will not be affected.

Battlefield 3 was considered to be 'peak' Battlefield.



Although according to MetaCritic, Battlefield 2 has the best score and Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 1942 are tied with it, Battlefield 3 is widely known among its player base as the best.

Battlefield 3 was released in 2011 and had the task of going up against Call of Duty, which itself was considered to be in something of a golden era with World at War, Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops releasing up until that year.



But Battlefield 3 competed really well with Activision's 2011 iteration of Call of Duty which was Modern Warfare 3.

Yet now Battlefield 3 will be exclusively playable on PC by the end of 2024, marking the end of an era for DICE and Electronic Arts' popular multiplayer first-person shooter.

It's understood backwards compatibility will be affected for Battlefield 3 too making it unable to be played online on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

