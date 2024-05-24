Pro gamer quits 'real job' after realising how easy streaming is

Daniel 'Dafran' Francesca, a former Overwatch League pro, quit his new job after two weeks because "it is way harder than streaming".

On May 10, Dafran posted on X / Twitter that he got his "first real life job", working "37 hours a week handling pallets and using truck certificate".

But the 30-year-old since shared an update saying he quit his job and only managed to "last" two weeks.

Dafran said: "I am glad I tried it. Now I can appreciate how good I have it streaming. I will stream until I can't anymore."





It's not the first time Dafran has tried his hand at working during breaks in streaming.

Prior to the construction work, he was reportedly doing food delivery while working on getting a forklift license.

In 2020 he announced he was quitting streaming to become a farmer and was learning how to run a farm but instead of learning how at school, he quit and started doing unpaid work for an experienced farmer.

He soon bought his own farm afterwards but the venture didn't take off for him.

Streamers working "real life jobs" has proved contentious as Emiru and ExtraEmily previously said their feet hurt from standing too long while working at a sandwich shop while Hasan and Asmongold faced a backlash for saying streaming comes with problems not experienced in other jobs.

