Bungie teases new Destiny 2 content with 'Codename Frontiers'

Bungie might have only just dropped The Final Shape, the last expansion in a storyline spanning 10 years, but the publisher seems to have put to bed any rumours that's the end for Destiny 2 by teasing Codename Frontiers which will release in 2025.

The story of good fighting evil has been ongoing since Destiny released in 2014 with Destiny 2 continuing it in 2017.

There have been a number of story expansions for Destiny 2 detailing this journey with the story arc coming to an end with The Final Shape which released on June 4.

Rumours had been swirling online this could mark the end for Destiny 2 and a Destiny 3 could even be on the way.

But Bungie seems to have cooled this by releasing a deep dive into what to expect from The Final Shape expansion's episodes which included a tease for Codename Frontiers and will release in 2025, saying "the journey continues".

Destiny 2 | The Journey Ahead Venture forth, Guardians. Join us as we look at the journey ahead for the next year of Destiny 2. https://bung.ie/tfs FOLLOW ...

A reveal called 'Destiny 2: The Journey Ahead' posted by Bungie showed three episodes which tell singular stories that stand on their own as part of The Final Shape expansion.

It focuses on 'echoes', which are described as fragments created when light and dark collided and exploded which then spread across the galaxy.

Echoes have properties which mean they can transform worlds and make enemies behave in strange ways - the first episode of The Final Shape is called 'Echoes'.

The second is 'Revenant' which focuses on the Fallen and lets players basically become vampire slayers.

The third and final episode is called 'Heresy' which focuses on the Hive pantheon and includes a return to the Dreadnought.

It's reported after a clan completed The Final Shape raid, Bungie unlocked a final mission for all players that concludes the main Destiny story.

But that's not the end for Destiny 2 with Codename Frontiers teased - nothing else is known about it at the time of writing other than it's coming out in 2025.

