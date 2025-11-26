Destiny 3 first 'leak' emerges: 'Hype train starts now'

It has begun - the Destiny 3 rumour mill is properly up and running following a leak from a renowned Bungie insider, with gamers excited for it saying "the hype train starts now".

Destiny 3 is the rumoured latest entry into studio Bungie's online first-person shooter. In Destiny games, players take on the role of Guardians and primarily play together, but can also compete against each other, to complete objectives, take down enemies, find loot and level up their characters.



Ahead of Destiny 2's latest expansion Renegades releasing on 2 December, a renowned Bungie leaker has made a claim about the speculated Destiny 3.

Colony Deaks, a renowned Destiny dataminer and insider, posted on X / Twitter: "Yes, Destiny 3 is in extremely early development."

The rest of the social media post said: "Some of you may have seen a Tweet early this afternoon that mentioned that.



"We have been sitting on the info for a few weeks now and wanted to wait to talk about this seeing as it is in such an early state and it just sucks to see others post about it carelessly for free internet points.

"We plan to share more info in the coming months as we wait on the larger scale things to develop and take shape. Sit tight."

The claims were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, with the OP (original poster) adding: "Hype train starts now."

In the comments, one said: "Early development = we don't see it this decade. Though I really hope I'm wrong."

A second commented: "Destiny 3 is gonna be so ahead of Destiny 2 that they'll start off by immediately removing access to its original content as you start playing it. No need to wait for several expansions to lose access to old content, they're stripping it day one.

They'll also withhold lore to ensure that returning players feel as confused as new players."

"Bungie has betrayed my trust so many times I'm not even excited for this," a third added.

A fourth claimed: "They didn't want to do a Destiny 3. Guessing Sony stepped in and made them."

A fifth speculated: "Sony had two options with Bungie: salvage Destiny 2, which is impossible given how broken its foundation is (seriously, the Tiger Engine wasn't built to last that long), or greenlight Destiny 3. For now, I doubt this is true, or at least it's uncertain. First, they'll wait and see how Marathon performs and then they'll give it the green light."

"It needs to be more MMO. They need to stop sunsetting content. More satisfying gunplay and interesting enemies, more dungeons and challenging group content, better raids. They can do it," a sixth backed.

This is speculation at present and Destiny 3 has not been confirmed by Bungie.



