Reformer Pilates: Why this century-old practice is more than a 2025 fitness fad

With over 2.5 million posts on TikTok alone under the hashtag #pilates, it feels as though Pilates has surpassed just being a workout – it’s become a lifestyle for many.

From studio sessions to home adaptations of the Reformer machine, the discipline has captured the imagination of a new generation of fitness enthusiasts. London tops the UK’s popularity charts for Pilates, closely followed by Manchester, according to Gym Equipment insights.

Pilates has become more than a wellness trend; it’s now an aesthetic trend, too.

Google searches for "Pilates girl" have skyrocketed by 6,300 per cent since the start of the year, reflecting a growing desire to embody the so-called ‘Pilates girl lifestyle’. And with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Kourtney Kardashian, and even Harry Styles being spotted on the Reformer, it’s no surprise that the exercise is trending globally.

Yet, despite its newfound fame, Pilates is far from a new invention.

German-born Joseph Pilates, the method’s creator, was a circus performer, boxer and self-defence instructor before serving as an orderly in an Isle of Man hospital. There, he began attaching springs to hospital beds to help patients regain mobility, the precursor to today’s Reformer machines.

"I invented all these machines... it resists your movements in just the right way so those inner muscles really have to work against it. That way, you can concentrate on movement. You must always do it slowly and smoothly. Then your whole body is in it," he once explained.

For Marsha Lindsay, Founder of Nobu Pilates, Pilates began as a path to recovery – and quickly became so much more.

Marsha Lindsay

From Recovery to Strength: A Personal Journey

"Before I discovered Pilates, I had always been active and used to train in kickboxing, which I even competed in tournaments for. I had an injury from kickboxing, which led me to physiotherapy, where Pilates was recommended to me as a complementary training method," Marsha tells Indy100.

"I realised how powerful it was in my very first session and I became hooked, not just for the recovery benefits, but also for building long-term strength, control, and longevity in movement."

Why Reformer Pilates is More Than a Trend

Despite its surge in popularity, Marsha stresses that Reformer Pilates should not be seen in isolation.

"I believe the origin of this positioning is precisely in the wording. The term ‘Reformer Pilates’ is used so frequently that the method of Pilates is being diluted," she explains. "Joseph Pilates did not focus on and glorify the reformer on its own, and ensured your training engaged with all the apparatus to benefit overall alignment and strength.

"In recent years, for both good and challenging reasons, the Reformer has taken centre stage and therefore taken attention away from the authentic origins. Reformer now becomes the trend rather than part of a much bigger picture in the Pilates journey."

Marsha Lindsay

A Century-Old Method Resonating Today

Although Reformer Pilates has been around since the 1920s, it has found renewed relevance in the modern fitness landscape.

"Joseph Pilates was a man way ahead of his time," Marsha shares. "The discussions we are now having around longevity, mobility, recovery and posture were a clear movement requisite in his mission.

"In line with us being more aware and having access to knowledge from experts on how to live better and move for longer, Pilates was always going to be part of that uptake. It synchronises with the current times and elevation in the public mindset around health and wellbeing."

Beyond the Aesthetic: Long-Term Benefits

For those who stick with Pilates, the practice often evolves into something deeper than its initial allure.

"One of my favourite observations lies in the beauty of the clients at Nobu Pilates and the comparison of their ‘why’ when they start the journey, versus when they are fully immersed. I will always enjoy watching the drive change from a dominantly aesthetic reason, to a deeper and personal anatomical or strength goal further down the line," Marsha says.

Marsha Lindsay

She went on to emphasise the method’s foundational impact: "We like to educate and empower our clients to understand that Pilates is the foundation of everything you do regarding movement, and encourage them to continue other movement modalities. This is the exact mission Joseph had. He did not create the Pilates method to substitute those training commitments, but to power them up.

"This is why Pilates can never be a trend; it elevates absolutely everything else you do in movement and will assist with you moving well in your later years."

Whether you’re drawn to it for recovery, strength, or simply the joy of moving mindfully, Pilates proves that some practices are timeless.

As the Reformer continues to gain attention, the true legacy of Joseph Pilates endures – shaping bodies, improving lives, and inspiring movement for generations to come.

