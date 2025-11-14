Pyjama Man: Here's where you've seen the Ariana Grande Wicked premiere invader before

Fans of Wicked: For Good stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were left stunned and angry on Thursday (13 November), when a young man somehow managed to storm past security and rush towards the “thank u, next” singer during the Singaporean premiere for the second and final part of the musical adaptation.

In footage which continues to circulate online, Grande, Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum were seen holding hands and walking down the yellow carpet when the man grabbed hold of Grande and began jumping up and down next to her.

Erivo was filmed pulling the man off Grande before comforting her in the immediate aftermath.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time this invader has made headlines and shocked high-profile celebrities.

Who rushed over to Ariana Grande in Singapore?

The individual has since been identified as Australian influencer Johnson Wen, also known as Pyjama Man, who took to his Instagram Stories in the run-up to the incident to declare Grande is his “best friend”, that he is “going to meet her” and that has been “dreaming” about doing so.

Dabbing in a shopping centre, Wen later shared that he was “free after being arrested”.

Citing local outlets, BBC News reports that Wen has been charged with being a public nuisance.

This isn't the first time he's been spotted storming stages around the world. A fundraiser was set up by Wen to “pay off” his bills back in July.

It is yet to receive a single donation.

Why is he called Pyjama Man?

In addition to branding himself a “Troll Most Hated”, his online alias is “Pyjama Man” – a reference to the colourful outfits he is seen wearing in his social media videos.

Who and what has Pyjama Man appeared at before?

Unfortunately, this isn’t even the first time that Wen has made headlines for a stage or pitch invasion, and for rushing up to celebrities.

Over the years, he has also appeared at or with:

The Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup Final: August 2023

August 2023 Virat Kohli at the Cricket World Cup Final: November 2023

November 2023 The Men’s 100m Final at the Paris Olympics: August 2024

August 2024 The Weeknd: October 2024

October 2024 The Chainsmokers : December 2024

: December 2024 Katy Perry: June 2025

June 2025 Ariana Grande: November 2025

Erivo and Grande have not yet commented publicly on their incident.

