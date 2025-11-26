The long-awaited final season of Stranger Things begins soon, with Volume 1 dropping later today (November 26), and ahead of the big finale, you perhaps have gone back to rewatch the show from the very beginning.

However, if you don't have the time to watch all 35 hours of seasons one to four, then you're in luck, as Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have highlighted four key episodes that every fan should watch ahead of season five.

Out of all the episodes, they chose two from season two and another two from season four, and explained their choices.

"Season two is when we really started to build out the mythology and started to dive into everything, and how this was going to be an ongoing [series]. That’s where we started to really plant the seeds for the mythology, and I think probably that’s why that is as relevant as it is,” Matt told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Season four is also highly relevant — ‘Massacre at Hawkins Lab’ is a good one.”

Here are all the Stranger Things episodes you should rewatch before the final season - according to the Duffer Brothers:

Season two, episode four, “Will the Wise”

In this episode, we see Will becoming ever more connected to the Mind Flayer, and he "opens up to Joyce – with disturbing results."

Meanwhile, Hopper investigates the Hawkins Lab tunnels, and Eleven discovers a box of files in the cabin's basement, which reveal her mother, Terry Ives, is alive. There are also photographs of her with Dr Martin Brenner, aka "Papa".

Season two, episode six, “The Spy”

Netlfix

Will is sent to the Hawkins Laboratory to be studied as his condition worsens, but later wakes up with amnesia and struggles to recognise Bob, Dr. Owens, and Hopper and only recognises his mum and Mike.

"The infected hosts seem to be communicating…It has some sort of a hive intelligence and it's connecting all the hosts," Dr Owens explains, as it is revealed Will is The Spy who has been sharing information with the Mind Flayer.

It's in this episode that we see the growing bond between Dustin and Steve as they pair up to track a baby Demogorgon named Dart Dustin had been keeping, which escaped.

We also see Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers's relationship develop as they work with Murray Bauman to expose the Hawkins Lab.

Season four, episode seven, “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Matt described this as a "good one", and Ross also elaborated on why this is a recommended watch ahead of season five.

“That [episode] starts unveiling some of the Upside Down mythology and starts giving some answers, and, of course, all the stuff with Henry (Bower) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) continues to resonate throughout season five. Those are some good ones to revisit," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Season four, episode nine, “The Piggyback”

Netlfix

In this episode, we see the group carry out a plan to try and defeat Vecna.

It starts with Max acting as bait in Hawkins, with Dustin and Eddie luring the Demobats in the Upside Down, then Eleven enters Max's mind to fight Vecna.

During this, there's a coordinated effort as Steve, Nancy, and Robin attack Vecna's physical body in the Upside Down

All in all, the plan (kind of) works, but it results in the death of Eddie Munson, while Max is left in a coma after being killed but is then revived by Eleven.

A mentally and physically injured Vecna then opens a fourth gate, causing a rift between the Upside Down and the real world to open and an "earthquake" in Hawkins.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 with four episodes is available on 26 November (27th in the UK), Volume 2 with three episodes on Christmas Day with the season finale on New Year's Day.

