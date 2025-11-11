Ghost of Yotei sales figures have fans saying 'never doubted it for a second'

Ghost of Yotei's sales figures for its first month of release have been revealed and gamers are saying they "never doubted it for a second".



Ghost of Yotei is a third-person open world action adventure game and is a standalone sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. Gamers play as wandering mercenary Atsu who journeys across a rural 1600s Japan setting to take down a gang called the Yotei Six which killed her family in a revenge mission.



In our review, we said it's another Game of the Year contender and the game has sold well in its first month, according to PlayStation's latest financial results.

Ghost of Yotei sold 3.3m units as of 2 November with the game releasing a month prior to that on 2 October. The PS5 has now sold more than 84.2m units and continues to keep up the pace of PS4 units sold over the same timeframe.

These figures were reposted into the PS5 Subreddit and gamers have been pretty much unanimous in saying they "never doubted" Ghost of Yotei specifically would sell well.

One said: "Very fun game. Surprisingly long too, I'm trying to move through it fast and there's a lot of meat on that bone."

"3.3m in one month for Yotei is awesome," another commented. "It's one of my favourite games this gen."

A third declared: "3.3 WOW! That's great."

"Yotei has smashed it, Sucker Punch deserves it," agreed a fourth. "3.3m for a game on one platform only! It's amazing."

And a fifth said: "Never doubted Yotei for a second. Very well deserved and then some! Let this be a lesson to everyone who thought the game didn't sell well and judged it way too early in the cycle. Anyways, the truth triumphs again!"

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.