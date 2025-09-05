EA 2K college basketball game drama explained - what's actually going on?

Whoever thought attempts to revive college basketball games would cause such drama? But that's exactly what we've got with 2K and Electronic Arts (EA) fighting it out.

The latest development is that a report claims EA has pulled out from making one altogether, with 2K confirming after this emerged that it has agreements in place with loads of different college teams to feature in their games with a "few surprises coming in early 2026".

It's understood EA won the bid to make a college basketball game and wanted exclusivity - but 2K had other ideas and made arrangements of its own.

So what happened exactly and how did we get here?

What did EA announce?

On 30 June, on the official EA Sports account, an image of a basketball with its logo on was shared with the caption: "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame."

EA has had history of releasing basketball games but hasn't released one in seven years - its last NBA game was NBA Live 19 which released in 2018 with NBA Live 20 and NBA Live 21 eventually being cancelled.

The last college basketball game EA released was NCAA Basketball 2010 back in 2009. It was previously known as NCAA March Madness.

What was 2K's response?

Just hours after that, someone posted on X / Twitter that "2K should be making the college basketball game" with 2K itself quoting that and posting: "The campus has been quiet for too long 😏"

When approached by indy100 for comment at the time, 2K said in a statement: "2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming. We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session."

What led to these announcements from EA and 2K?



On the same day as these posts, Matt Brown from Extra Points reported a memo seen by the newsletter found that following the commercial success of EA Sports College Football 25, College Licensing Company (CLC) put out a request in November 2024 for a college basketball game to be made.

The memo reportedly said "five companies expressed formal interest and three filed formal bids" with "the CLC memo recommending the conferences accept the proposal made by EA Sports to bring back EA Sports College Basketball".

It's understood 2K was one of the publishers to miss out and that EA Sports was chosen because of the success it had in reviving the College Football series.

The proposal stated a game would release in 2028 with more than 730 teams across all Division I men's and women's teams if they opted in.

The plan for game modes was understood to be similar to that of EA Sports College Football, which features College Football Ultimate Team, Dynasty, Road to Glory and Road to the College Football Playoff. A source briefed on this also confirmed this report to The Athletic.

So the plans were all in place.

What happened next?

Recently, reports claimed EA's college basketball game was "in trouble" because EA wanted exclusive rights to all of the teams but 2K was working with individual college teams so it could feature at least some licensed teams.



Now, a report from Matt Brown at Extra Points claims EA has walked away from it altogether.

What's claimed to be a memo from Sean O'Brien, VP Commercial Partnerships & Licensing at EA, said: "Given there are some schools choosing to accept the 2K Sports proposal for inclusion in NBA 2K, the offer to be included in a college basketball video game will unfortunately have to be rescinded."

indy100 has contacted EA for confirmation and further comment on this.

What is 2K planning with college basketball?

Shortly after this, 2K confirmed in a social media post it has struck deals with a number of college basketball teams.

A statement said: "It's true. We're working on a college basketball experience that will feature more than 100 programs from across the country, from powerhouses to Cinderella stories.

"Competition fuels quality at all levels, which is why our approach with college basketball ensures our partner schools, college athletes and our players all benefit."

So is a standalone college basketball game going to happen?

The recent 2K statement went on to say: "More good news - you won't have to wait long to start seeing your favourite colleges show up in game.

"We've got big plans for 2027 and beyond and even a few surprises coming in early 2026. We've proven the quality of the basketball experience we can deliver for years and have every intention to bring that same level of quality to college hoops."

If that memo from EA boss O'Brien is correct, and taking 2K's statement into account about "surprises coming in early 2026" in a "college basketball experience", it seems college basketball teams may be incorporated into the NBA 2K games instead of there being a standalone title.

But official details or confirmation of this are yet to be confirmed.

