EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition star revealed - he's a returning favourite

The cover star for EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition has been revealed and he's a returning favourite.

There were rumours Cristiano Ronaldo could be making his return to the cover of football's most popular video games series from EA Sports for the first time since FIFA 19.

And while the cover star is a returning one, it's not Ronaldo.

It is in fact France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe who is making his first appearance as a cover star since FIFA 23, the last FIFA licensed game before EA and FIFA parted ways.

France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is back as an EA cover star, this time for FC 27 Ultimate Edition / EA Sports

Although France finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup, the forward had a great tournament from an individual perspective, scoring 10 goals to collect the tournament's Golden Boot award and become the tournament's top scorer of all time, sitting on 22 and one above Lionel Messi.

He's only 27-years-old.

Mbappe said: "To be featured on the cover of an EA Sports FC title for the first time is a very special moment for me.

"It's an honour to continue my long-term relationship with the franchise in its latest chapter, alongside the players who have shaped its history. I can't wait for everyone to experience FC 27."

Mbappe will also be the cover star for EA Sports FC Mobile.

Jeff Sharma, vice president of franchise strategy and marketing at EA Sports FC, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Kylian back to the franchise as the cover star of EA Sports FC 27.



"Kylian's achievements for both club and country have established him as one of the defining players of his generation.

"He embodies the ambition, creativity and global appeal that defines EA Sports FC today and we're proud to continue our partnership with him as he returns to lead EA Sports FC 27."

A first look at EA Sports FC 27 gameplay will go live on Thursday (July 23) at 5pm BST / 12noon ET / 9am PT with EA confirming more will be announced across its social media channels over the coming weeks.

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