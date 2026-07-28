Assassin's Creed Netflix TV show set 'leak' reveals interesting new details

What appears to be a video of the set of Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Assassin's Creed has been posted online, revealing interesting new details about what to expect.

The Assassin's Creed TV series will be "a high-octane thriller centred on the secret war between two shadowy factions - one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will", according to Netflix.

"The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

It's been five years in the making and the live adaptation of the iconic gaming franchise is the first series under Netflix's agreement with Ubisoft.

And what appears to be a first look at the show's set has been filmed and uploaded to social media.

The video was first uploaded to TikTok by user7114112338691 and it appears to have since been deleted - but not before X / Twitter user Spirit of Rot managed to find it and upload it.

It appears to show thrones in an Ancient Rome setting with the biggest giveaway being what seems to be the Assassin's Creed logo on a central pedestal.

This has not been officially confirmed.

Nabhaan Rizwan and Claes Bang were recently confirmed as series regulars, joining Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Tanzyn Crawford, Laura Marcus and Zachary Hart as regulars. Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris and Corrado Invernizzi in recurring roles.

Netflix has not yet confirmed a release date for the Assassin's Creed TV series.

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