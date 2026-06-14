After weeks of speculation, the name of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's second baby has been announced during the boxer's most recent fight against Eddie Hall.

The pair announced the birth of their son on 3 June with a sweet photo alongside now-big-sister, Bambi, 3, and announced his gender later.

However, given the excitement around the baby's name, the couple decided to keep it under wraps until this weekend's fight - which Fury won at Manchester's AO Arena over six two-minute rounds - scored 59-56, 58-56 and 57-57.

While boxing fans tuned in en masse for the exhibition, the prospect of a name reveal will definitely have lured in a few more.

And it was worth the wait, as the 27-year-old appeared at the arena wearing a jacket emblazoned with his son's name: Midas.

He also opted to walk out to the song 'Midas touch' and wore the name on his shorts.

"This was for my new baby boy, Midas," said Fury, as the results came in, with Hague sat in the crowd.

"It's another Fury. It's another boy."

Midas - a reference to the legendary king in Greek and Roman mythology, who famously granted the power to turn everything he touched into gold - had previously been speculated online, after Hague revealed in a vlog that her friends were mispronouncing the moniker.

"Crazy to think all the girls watching this fight were literally waiting for them to reveal the new babies name", one fan reacted to the news, while another boasted, "Knew it".

"Midas is such a posh name", noted someone else. "Midas and Bambi are both beautiful names", a fourth chimed in.

"Love it, congratulations", another penned.

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