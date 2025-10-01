Silent Hill Remake is in 'full production' - but gamers are divided

Claims have been made that Silent Hill Remake is in "full production" but gamers are surprisingly split between being really excited for it and being cautious.

Bloober Team remade Silent Hill 2 which released towards the end of 2024 and it went down incredibly well among critics and gamers alike.

The same studio was confirmed to be working on a Silent Hill Remake in June earlier this year when a teaser was shared during a Konami livestream.

Bloober Team recently hosted an investor call, with the transcript of it uploaded to Stockwatch, and the studio referenced Silent Hill Remake.

Someone on the Bloober Team board is reported to have said: "We have two first party production teams, one working on the Silent Hill 1 project and the other starting work on another project. Five projects are currently being implemented as part of the second party."

While it is not explicitly clear full production of Silent Hill Remake has started, claims of this being the case have been shared online because it seems one of Bloober's two full teams mentioned there is working exclusively on the upcoming remake.

This was reposted in the Games Subreddit and in the comments, there has been a surprising mix of some being really excited about it and others sharing warnings or what they want to see added.

Starting of with the excitement, one said: "This is the third recent game in the Franchise with Silent Hill 2 Remake and Silent Hill f releasing within a year of each other both selling a million copies in their first three days and reviewing well. This IP was dead two years ago and is now back in full force."

A second agreed: "Konami and their partners have truly been cooking recently. Silent Hill is so back, Suikoden is back, Gradius and Castlevania have gotten great collections, Contra got a game... I would say the one franchise they have fumbled so far is Metal Gear just because Delta was basically a remaster but even then that is still a good game."

Moving on to the more cautious comments, one said: "It'll be interesting to see if they lean into more of the theories and lore of the game. It didn't dawn on me until I saw some Silent Hill series history videos that the game is pretty straightforward as a survival horror and doesn't really get into the psychological stuff until you learn more about Alessa. Here's hoping we finally learn what that glucose does."

A second commented: "Don't pad it out too much like SH2 remake please, that's all I want besides that I am looking forward to playing it as SH2 remake was phenomenal."

"Please don't mess up Harry Mason, he is such an interesting character to me between one and afterwards and I hope they retain him," pleaded a third.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.