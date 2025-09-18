It was a huge day for The Summer I Turned Pretty fans as the highly anticipated finale episode for the Prime Video show's third and final season dropped on Wednesday - and everyone is in their feels about it.

Especially due to the surprise announcement that we're returning to Cousins Beach as The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie is in the works to conclude the story.

(Spoilers ahead...)

What happened in the finale episode?

With the love triangle between the Fisher brothers and Belly being well and truly over, fans were intrigued to see whether she would end up with Conrad or choose to be on her own.

In the episode, we see Conrad (Christopher Briney) show up at Belly's (Lola Tung) front door in Paris, just in time for her birthday celebrations, where he goes on to declare his love for her (again).

After spending the night together, we see Belly still unsure that Conrad really loves her, and so she lets him leave to catch his train to Brussels - but realises she made a mistake, and she dramatically runs through the Parisian streets and manages to find his train. After frantically looking for him, they reunite.

"If there are infinite worlds, every version of me chooses you in every one of them," she confesses to him, wearing the infinity necklace he gave her at the start of season two.

(Of course, the soundtrack to these scenes included 'Dress' and 'Out of the Woods' by Taylor Swift, whose songs were prominently featured throughout the entire series).

The pair share a kiss, and then we see a flash forward to them driving back to where the story began, the summer house at Cousin Beach.

Meanwhile, there are also happy endings for other characters. Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), who is now chefing it up in Boston, ends up with his former co-worker Denise (Isabella Briggs).

She and Belly's brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) got the seed funding for their venture and are moving to California with Steven's girlfriend and Belly's best friend, Taylor (Rain Spencer), joining them in the Golden State.

Fan reaction to the finale

On social media, viewers who were Team Conrad were elated that Conrad and Belly ended up getting together in the finale.

One person wrote, "Congratulations to my personal friend Conrad Fisher who finally got his girl !!!!"





"Endgame. That's it," a second person declared.





A third person added, "Well we made it, Bellyconrad Nation, 3 years of torture, but we made it."









"Right person, right actors, right ship, right endgame," a fourth person posted.









'Say my name and everything just stops..' THE MUSIC STOPPING AND CONRAD SAYING 'i dream about this. you.' OH MY GOD JENNY HAN I’M ON THE FLOOR GAGGED," another person added.









Someone else shared, "Entire Bellyconrad nation right now," along with a crowd cheering.





What did fans make of the ending?

With a big fanbase from both the books and the TV show, there were always going to be mixed opinions about how the series ended with some happy they saw Belly and Conrad together, while others wanted to see them get married and shared scenes they wished were included too.

"And they lived happily ever after Belly and Conrad, the beach house. THE ENDING IS SO GOOD, I WAS SCREAMING," one person said.





A second person posted, "Jenny Han forced me to watch hours of how a sh***y wedding was planned but she couldn’t give me a single scene of Belly and Conrad’s wedding,"





"I liked the episode and the ending, but it did feel very rushed. We deserved more scenes of Belly and Conrad's future together," a third person wrote.





A fourth person commented, "If you haven’t read the books, this was the ending for them. And that’s why I wish we had a tad bit more from this ending," and share snippets of the book ending.





"Show fan in me is happy but The book fan in me really wanted the show to end with," another person commented.









Someone else added, "I’m sorry I liked the ending of the summer I turned pretty. If you want the wedding go read the books. Would the wedding of been nice yeah, but it also felt complete how it ended."





Jenny Han's letter hinted there was more to come...

At the end of the episode, there was a letter from Jenny Han, the author of the book series and showrunner of the TV show, which was written to the fans.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you’ve shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years,” the letter read.

“Whether you’ve been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show, I’m so grateful you’ve made Belly’s story part of your summers.

“We put our whole heart into this show, and we’re so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then — All of my love always, Jenny.”

The end part where Han wrote, "Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins" has fans speculating as to what this means - will there be a future episode or series?









A second person used the "What do you mean?" Jennifer Lawrence meme in response.





"We still have to see Conrad and Belly's wedding, the letter Susannah wrote to her, the beach scene, and the Valentine's Day flashback. We'll be waiting for the epilogue episode," a third person noted.

And... The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is coming!

It turns out we are returning to Cousins Beach after all, as The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to conclude its story with a feature film installation written and directed by Jenny Han.

The surprise news was announced this evening at the series’s finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” said Han.

Story details remain under wraps, and there has been no official release date yet.

Fans are thrilled at the news

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans couldn't contain their excitement that another installment was coming and took to social media to share their reaction to the film announcement.

One person said, "THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY THE FUCKING MOVIE IM CRYING #TheSummerITurnedPretty."









"THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY THE MOVIE WTFFF YESSS," a second person wrote.





A third person summed up their feelings with this GIF.





"THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY THE MOVIE I KNEW IT IN MY SOUL IT WASNT DONE," a fourth person shared.

The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to watch on Prime Video.

