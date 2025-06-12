Silent Hill Remake is real and is in development by Bloober Team

Konami has confirmed Silent Hill Remake is in development and is being worked on by Bloober Team, the same studio that worked on Silent Hill 2 Remake that released at the end of last year.

Konami hosted a Press Start livestream where updates on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Silent Hill f and more were confirmed.

At the very end of the event, a slide appeared with the Konami and Bloober Team logos side-by-side.

It then simply showed 'Silent Hill in development' - and that was it. That's all the information that was teased.

Bloober Team also confirmed the news on social media.

The announcement certainly went down well in the comments section on the livestream and was well received by the majority of those watching live.

There is currently no news on when the game is likely to release or what platforms it will release on.

Silent Hill 2 Remake released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC so indy100 expects something similar.

Elsewhere from indy100, an update for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered update finally lands but gamers want more and MindsEye has issued a statement after players revealed bugs, stuttering and more issues at launch.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.