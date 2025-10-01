China's new 'bone glue' for instantly healing fractures has been hailed 'genius'

Scientists in China have unveiled a breakthrough treatment for fractures: a medical adhesive known as "Bone 02."

The substance, dubbed a 'bone glue,' is said to repair broken bones in just a single injection by binding fragments back together. According to reports in local media, the process can be completed within minutes.

Lin Xianfeng, lead researcher and associate chief orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, explained that the glue can achieve precise fixation within just two to three minutes, even in a blood-rich environment.

Traditionally, patients with such injuries would face surgery involving an incision and the use of steel plates and screws. Early trials of Bone 02, however, suggest a far quicker outcome: in one case, the adhesive successfully secured the fracture in under three minutes.

Lab studies showed the substance scoring high on both safety and effectiveness, according to reports.

The adhesive achieved a maximum bonding force exceeding 400 pounds, with a shear strength of roughly 0.5 MPa and a compressive strength close to 10 MPa.

According to the report, these results indicate that the glue could serve as an alternative to conventional metal implants, while potentially lowering the chances of foreign-body reactions and infection.

According to Interesting Engineering, the researchers drew inspiration from oysters, particularly the mollusc’s natural skill at clinging to underwater surfaces that conventional adhesives struggle with.

The outlet noted that, unlike standard glues, the substance produced by oysters creates bonds that are resistant to pressure and erosion, even in moist, salty, wet, and moving conditions.

"Wow that is a gamechanger for surgery", one person wrote as initial reports emerged.

"China is totally going to become the medical and technology hub of the world", another vowed.

Research about its effectiveness and impact is still very much underway - but this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

