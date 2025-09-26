We often find ourselves saying if we had a magic wand we could wave and make our problems disappear - we'd probably have wrist ache by now.

That could explain the rising popularity of Etsy witches; otherwise known as people you can pay to allegedly control your fortune, whether it's a cash injection, summoning an ex, or even wishing for someone else's bad luck.

A simple search for 'witch spell' on the website brings up results in their thousands.

A spell for good weather will set you back around £8.99, while a more complex spell can cost upwards of £40.

"A creation of witchcraft enchantments, symbolizes the close bond between the seeker and the mystical forces overseeing the cosmos", one description reads. "Crafted with a blend of ancient incantations, rare herbs, and powerful charms, this spell serves as a living expression of the intricate dance between intention and manifestation."

How very Hocus Pocus.

The reviews appear to speak for themselves too.

"Wow. worked instantly. I'm very impressed and look forward to the things coming my way", one five-star reviewer penned.

"Super powerful magic definitely can tell a change very quickly", another noted.

"Looking forward to the spell deepening. I can feel the energy and I look forward to the full results. I know these things can take time. Thank you for your time and work", a third affirmed.

I know, I know, you're probably sat asking the obvious question right now: "Can they really do magic?"

Short answer: Probably not. But, they're seemingly providing a lifeline for those in a time of need.

We attempted to contact 7 of Etsy's most-reviewed 'witches' to get a clearer insight into their world - but none of them replied. That means that for now at least, we'll never really know what goes on behind closed doors, once you pay them.

However, social media is now awash with women claiming these so-called mystic powers helped change their fortune.

@justjazzzyidk took no chances

One of the most viral was a video posted by influencer Jaz Smith, who claims she paid an Etsy witch to guarantee her good weather over her wedding weekend - and somehow, it came into fruition.

Similarly, fellow influencer Grace Beverley also questioned how she could turn the awful weather forecast around for her own French nuptials, and considered hiring a witch. It's not known whether she went ahead with it, but miraculously, she ended up with a sun-soaked weekend.

A third high-profile example was RichToker, Becca Bloom, who took it upon herself to hire two Etsy witches to control the weather of her Italian wedding weekend, which was forecast bad weather. Once again, it somehow ended up being a summer's day.

@karolinakeiko Becca Bloom and weather spells by Etsy Witches wasn’t on my bingo card but I am here for it. Bring it on, drop names of ones that worked for you, whatever moves the needle, we take! #etsywitches #spell #manifestation #money #mindsetmotivation

If you read into it too much, it's almost a little believable that you can bargain with a witch on the internet to make your dreams come true.

"Both are essentially tools for manifestation. What many of these Etsy 'witches' are doing is working with the power of intention - which is exactly what manifestation is", says Emma Mumford, the UK’s leading manifestation expert.

"The truth is, anyone can do this for free without paying someone online. Buying a spell can give people reassurance because it feels like someone else is doing the work for them, which may boost their belief that the outcome will happen. But in my opinion, it’s always stronger when it comes from you - because it’s authentic and aligned with your own beliefs and energy."

When you look deeper into it, it would appear that the only blocker between us and achieving our desires without the need for a credit card could only be one thing: Ourselves.

So, just what line should we draw when it comes to leaving our fate in the hands of a total stranger? "Manifestation is powerful, but it’s important to approach it with integrity. When you’re manifesting from alignment and focusing on your true desires, those intentions will always be for your highest good", Emma adds.

"I always recommend adding 'for the highest good of all' when setting intentions - it helps ensure what you’re calling in is positive not only for you, but for everyone involved. It’s also important to be specific.

"I’ve seen people (myself included) manifest relationships or jobs that later turned out not to be what they truly wanted. But that’s part of the journey - those experiences teach us more about what we do want, helping us refine our vision and attract what’s genuinely meant for us."

She says that by taking matters into your own hands, you could yield similar results, too.

"When I got married three months ago, I kept seeing other brides buying Etsy spells to ensure perfect wedding weather. Meanwhile, I used my own energy and manifestation techniques", she says, referencing one of the most popular spells on the platform.

"The forecast was set for a 30-degree heatwave with cloud and rain, but I set the intention for a comfortable 22 degrees, sunshine with some cloud and that’s exactly what we got on the day."

Emma recommends that rather than parting with cash or spending hours scrolling through the reviews of online witches, you should instead consider spending the 1st of each new month, or a new moon, writing down three to five goals in different areas of your life.

Alternatively, you could even write a 'day in the life' letter as if your dream life has already manifested for you. How do you eat? What habits do you have? How do you spend your time? This is how you can truly start to bridge the gap between where you are and where you want to be - not a cauldron in sight.

To hear more, Emma Mumford is speaking on the main stage at Mind Body Spirit Festival in Birmingham, UK, from 14-16 November 2025

