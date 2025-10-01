Pete Hegseth wrapped up a rather awkward military rally to overwhelming silence yesterday (September 30) at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

More than 800 of America’s top military leaders sat in stunned silence as former Fox News host–turned Pentagon chief wrapped up his controversial speech.

Hegseth unveiled sweeping directives making it harder for women to serve in combat and loosening restrictions on hazing and bullying.

He ended with a dramatic flourish, telling the crowd: “Move out, and draw fire, because we are the war department.”

The line, clearly meant to rally the room, was instead met with complete silence, no applause, no reaction.

