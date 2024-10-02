Xbox Live features are down with a 'major outage' just a day after PlayStation Network had similar issues.

Players are currently experiencing problems such as not being able to log in, be able to play games online because of this or stream titles.

The outage started at 11.40am BST / 3.40am PT / 6.40am ET on October 2 and is ongoing.

On its status page, at the time of writing, Xbox has said it has identified what the problems are and is working to fix them although it hasn't said what these issues are.

Account and profile, friends and social activity, and cloud gaming and remote play sections, all have a 'major outage' note on them.

Games and gaming is said to be 'limited' at this time too.

Some Xbox Live features are down leaving players unable to sign in / Pedro Truffi, iStock

Updates on the page said: "You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won't be available.

"You may have trouble joining parties, receiving party invites, or remaining in a party after joining.

"You may have trouble starting cloud games or be unexpectedly disconnected from a game after it begins."

This also coincides with scheduled maintenance that is taking place which could affect launching some games.

Other services, such as online safety, the store and subscriptions, sharing and broadcasting, devices and networking, support and services, and app and mobile are 'up and running' as normal.

Although the site says multiplayer gaming is unaffected, Xbox players cannot play online if they are not logged into their account.

It's not currently known when the problems will be fixed.

