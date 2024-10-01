Sony's PlayStation Network (PSN) is down, meaning network features are currently unavailable for gamers with a PlayStation console that supports online modes.

Gamers are currently unable play games online, access the PS Store or manage their accounts across its consoles, including the PS5, PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

PlayStation has not confirmed why this is or when it is likely to return but according to its network service status, "some services are experiencing issues".

The site says these issues started at 2.21am BST on October 1, the same day the three new free PS Plus games of Dead Space, WWE 2K24 and Doki! Doki! Literature Club are due to drop.

Explaining what's affected in slightly more detail, the network service status page says: "You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network.

"You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. You might have difficulty getting PlayStation Video content. You might have difficulty getting products in PlayStation Store.

"We're working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

PlayStation Direct services are unaffected.

PlayStation users cannot play online or access network features like the PS Store / Girts Ragelis, iStock

September was very up-and-down for PlayStation with the failure of Concord, the critical acclaim of Astro Bot, the pretty disastrous reveal of the PS5 Pro and the fanfare of its reveal for limited edition PlayStation hardware celebrating its upcoming 30th anniversary.

A sudden State of Play event was announced where more than 20 updates on upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 titles, as well as a look at some of the new hardware, such as consoles and controllers, that are releasing soon were revealed.

Arguably the biggest announcement came right at the end of the presentation in the form of Ghost of Yotei, which will be the successor to the critically acclaimed and highly popular Ghost of Tsushima, and will release in 2025.

But October has not started how PlayStation would have wanted at all.

