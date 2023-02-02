DC Comics introduces trans-non-binary superhero with he/they pronouns

A transgender, non-binary character is coming to the DC Comic world in a new story set to be released this Valentine’s Day.

Jules Jourdain, aka “Circut Breaker," is a transgender man who uses he/they pronouns.

Visual artist AL Kaplan announced Jules Jourdan’s debut on Twitter in early January saying he is going to be a part of the Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1.

DC Comics Editor Andrea Shea told fans, “CIRCUIT BREAKER is gonna be your new favorite character!”

The character is apparently able to channel the “still force” to fend off evil. It is opposite to “speed force” which the superhero The Flash can channel.

"'Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil?'," Kaplan tweeted.

The artists added a rendering of Circut Breaker which shows the character in a green and black outfit.

When asked about Circut Breaker's gender, Kaplan said the character is a transgender man but "not super into the binary."

Circuit Breaker is a win for the transgender and nonbinary community as it increases representation in art and entertainment. Over the last year, transgender rights have come under fire in legislation and in the media.

Positive representation, like Circut Breaker, led to celebrations in Kaplan's comment section.

"I love them already," Ben tweeted.

"I'M HYPE hella proud and excited," a Twitter user wrote.

Another person added, "#RepresentationMatters!"

Circuit Breaker is the latest character to represent the LGBTQ+ community in comics. Most recently, DC Comics announced that Superman's son, Jon Kent, is bisexual.

