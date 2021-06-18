Mum gives daughter’s number to man without her consent because she can’t accept that she’s gay

Harriet Brewis
Friday 18 June 2021 09:58
Identities

The Redditor shared her frustration at her mum’s failure to accept her sexuality

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A teenage girl was left angry and frustrated after her mum gave her number to a boy despite knowing she was gay.

The 17-year-old said she was spending the day by the pool when her mother noticed the “guy” was “looking” at her.

Her mum responded by giving him her phone number, “which prompted him to come talk to me,” the furious teen explained in a Reddit post.

After begrudgingly spending “hours” with the young man, she and her mum finally left the pool, at which point she let out her feelings of rage and humiliation.

The girl explained: “She embarrassed me and she went against what I told her in confidence. I came out to her a while ago and it’s been in open conversation since, yet she still did this.”

The Redditor went on: “She told me I’m probably not certain yet, [which is why] she did this stupid thing.

“But the reason I told her is because I am certain.”

The 17-year-old said that they spent the car journey home arguing, prompting her mother to call up her dad and complain about her behaviour.

The teenager was so angry, she snatched the phone and hung up, explaining: “I just didn’t want her to lie about me to my dad anymore than she was doing.”

She added that the fallout had left her in a lot of trouble, with her mum confiscating certain things from her and banning her from hanging out with her friends for a week.

But when she asked fellow users of the platform if she had acted like an “a**hole” for defending herself, the response was a resounding “no”.

Reader’s flocked to condemn the mother’s response

(r/AmItheAsshole/u/valleymesa4)

Readers flocked to defend the girl’s actions, with a number branding the mother a “homophobe.”

Addressing the original poster (OP), one Redditor wrote: “Your mom doesn’t have your back and doesn’t support your sexuality. She’s giving your number to guys because she’s hoping that being gay is just a phase and you’ll ‘snap out of it for the right guy’. Whether she realises it or not, your mom is homophobic.”

They added: “You need to get her to understand that regardless of whether she respects your autonomy about which gender you find attractive, giving your number out to strangers is just plain dangerous.”

Scores of other users shared their concern, with another commenting: “Somebody needs to have a serious talk with your mom, that it is not safe or okay, to give your phone number out to strangers.

“Even if she doesn’t respect your sexuality, she needs to respect your safety and not give out your personal info.”

A number of commentators requested more background info, with one asking: “Why is your mother so happy that some random smuck was checking you out when you were just trying to enjoy the pool?

“And why is she giving out your personal contact info when it sounds like you are a minor? Mom needs to stop playing wingman.”

The teenager replied: “I am 17. She wants me to be in a relationship I guess. I’ve been single forever but not because of lack of opportunity. The reasons for why I haven’t dated before should be obvious to her but she doesn’t seem to care about them.”

She added that her mother’s “reasoning” was that she should try being in a relationship “so I can see who I am.”

The teen said her mum ‘doesn’t think I know who I am’

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One person seemed to share the mum’s perspective, writing: “You are a child, yes? Your mum did it all wrong, but she might not be wrong in her view.”

In a lengthy response, they explained: “My daughter was gay at age 10, bi (bisexual) at age 11, and no one knows what she is (including herself) at age 12.

“I suspect she will be straight and it is peer pressure and social media / internet that has caused her confused feelings. Or at least how those feelings are explained.

“There was a time when children grew up loving their friends, but it was not called gay or bi, it was simply friendship. As they grew they experimented and came out the other side of this time period knowing who they were.

“But nowadays, it’s all announced to everyone from the earliest opportunity that ‘I am this, or that, and YOU MUST BELIEVE ME’.

“Truth is, as a child, you have no real informed idea what you are, and your feelings and views may well change. This is normal.”

They ended their impassioned monologue: “You are a child and you have very little idea how your feelings will develop, because they are still developing.”

“Good luck, I do hope you find a way to deal with this, together with your parents.”

The teenager replied in no uncertain terms: “I’m 17 and will be 18 soon. I know who I am.”

Trending

Dad boasts son, 14, works ‘every day’ at Burger King, sparks debate
2021-06-11T12:11:45.000Z
Massive crocodile which has ‘eaten 300 people’ is on the loose
2021-06-11T08:29:30.000Z
The Queen insisted on using a sword to cut a cake, obviously
2021-06-12T10:00:32.000Z
Farage knelt in a field with his dog and everyone made the same joke
2021-06-16T08:30:28.000Z
GB News read out a message from ‘Mike Hunt’ – and Twitter loved it
2021-06-16T16:09:56.000Z
Couple arrested after grossed-out parents spot them having sex in park
2021-06-17T17:56:58.000Z
Viral math question divides the web and has even confused calculators
2021-06-15T19:40:00.000Z
Dad leaves firm note to HOA member who tore down his son’s treehouse
2021-06-15T13:52:54.000Z
The difference between Trump and Biden in just five seconds
2021-06-13T10:23:41.000Z
Roger Waters told Facebook ‘f**k you’ over Pink Floyd song use
2021-06-15T11:09:21.000Z
Teen arrested over smashed defibrillator hours after Eriksen collapse
2021-06-14T10:11:14.000Z
GB News tells ‘idiots’ to ‘grow up’ after being pranked by spoof names
2021-06-16T19:37:52.000Z
Brexiteers aren’t happy that the EU is attending the G7 summit
2021-06-12T16:00:58.000Z
Fast food worker fired for writing homophobic slur on couple’s receipt
2021-06-11T11:49:50.000Z
This Star Wars scene has become the internet’s new favourite meme
2021-06-13T15:27:41.000Z
Boris Johnson had an excruciating grilling from Channel 4 News
2021-06-14T09:18:28.000Z
Gordon Ramsay is blown away by chef making his own dish
2021-06-11T19:57:36.000Z
McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks intense online debate
2021-06-16T08:14:55.000Z
McDonald’s customer punches employees in slushie meltdown
2021-06-16T20:54:41.000Z
Shoppers left divided by these leggings that expose part of your bum
2021-06-12T12:43:43.000Z
Woman left speechless after finding note in secondhand nightstand
2021-06-11T14:31:52.000Z
Door cam video captures pest control worker kicking cat into the air
2021-06-15T08:47:16.000Z
Cheerleading squad removes member with Down syndrome from yearbook
2021-06-17T13:38:39.000Z
Greggs lets sausage rolls go cold on purpose, former employee reveals
2021-06-02T11:55:19.000Z
Emily Ratajowski’s baby photos have divided opinion – here’s why
2021-06-10T10:34:51.000Z
Boris Johnson trying to string words together is baffling
2021-06-15T10:29:16.000Z
What are huns? The definitive guide to huns and hun culture
2021-06-14T09:11:57.000Z
You could face a £1,000 fine for flying a flag on car during the Euros
2021-06-11T09:48:21.000Z
Couple’s romantic beach proposal almost ruined by intrusive ‘Karen’
2021-06-15T15:45:12.000Z
GB News aired a question from a man with his bum out
2021-06-17T09:50:12.000Z
DC stopped Batman from giving oral sex and the jokes wrote themselves
2021-06-15T08:32:24.000Z
BBC triggers furious reaction over Christian Eriksen broadcast
2021-06-12T20:34:40.000Z
This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews
2021-06-17T15:22:21.000Z
An old Ted Cruz tweet just came back to haunt him in the perfect way
2021-06-15T21:05:35.000Z
Ronaldo has iconic reaction to Coca Cola bottles at press conference
2021-06-15T13:42:50.000Z
Kopparberg says it will pull ads from GB News, sparking huge debate
2021-06-15T09:04:39.000Z
GB News has launched – here’s how viewers reacted
2021-06-14T10:13:24.000Z
Scotland’s David Marshall becomes an instant meme
2021-06-15T10:09:59.000Z
Woman bans family from her funeral, sparking impassioned debate
2021-06-14T09:33:32.000Z
Paul Pogba removes Heineken bottle during Euro 2020 press conference
2021-06-16T14:29:01.000Z
Man jailed for 10 years after getting into fight over face mask
2021-06-14T11:02:12.000Z
US news site calls rugby player a ‘prostitute’ in ‘hooker’ mixup
2021-06-16T14:02:28.000Z
Cringe moment neighbour comes round as OnlyFans star is making a movie
2021-06-17T09:39:18.000Z
The G7 Summit group photo has become an instant meme
2021-06-12T09:27:39.000Z
Outpouring of thoughts and prayers for Christian Eriksen
2021-06-13T06:56:55.000Z
Police Taser teen ‘for vaping’ in shocking viral video
2021-06-14T15:25:35.000Z
The difference between Melania Trump and Jill Biden in one photo
2021-06-10T08:44:52.000Z
Biden lost his temper with a female reporter - and the internet reacts
2021-06-16T20:40:32.000Z
Ronaldo’s Coca Cola commercial resurfaces after Euro 2020 anger
2021-06-16T21:13:30.000Z
GB News is still getting trolled after telling pranksters ‘grow up’
2021-06-17T08:01:02.000Z
Journalist drops bombshell question face-to-face with Vladimir Putin
2021-06-16T20:35:47.000Z
‘Explosive diarrhoea’ outbreak shuts down ‘Slip ‘N Slide’ gameshow
2021-06-14T14:11:52.000Z
The funniest reactions to this photo of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson
2021-06-11T14:54:32.000Z
People are sharing a coffee machine ‘hack’ that makes us sick
2021-06-12T14:18:25.000Z
A Government minister said they helped a Cornish theatre - they didn’t
2021-06-14T09:14:25.000Z
People cannot get over how ‘strange’ Boris Johnson’s texting style
2021-06-17T10:06:28.000Z
Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
People discovered that their internet provider keeps search history
2021-06-14T14:57:27.000Z
‘Explosive diarrhoea’ outbreak shuts down ‘Slip ‘N Slide’ gameshow
2021-06-14T14:24:00.000Z
Priti Patel accused of hypocrisy over ‘gesture politics’ comments
2021-06-16T08:21:58.000Z
Who won today’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
2021-06-16T12:13:29.000Z
AOC responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘unnatural’ Covid claim
2021-06-14T17:21:31.000Z
Twitter goes wild over Ben Affleck and J-Lo’s first public kiss
2021-06-14T21:52:05.000Z
Doge become most expensive meme of all-time after NFT sells for $4m
2021-06-13T13:55:17.000Z
Bride makes the internet cringe after asking wedding photographer this
2021-06-17T16:37:45.000Z
Lee Hurst falsely claims humanity survived Black Death without vaccine
2021-06-17T13:41:26.000Z
Pub named ‘The Three Bellends’ gets another rebrand
2021-06-16T07:54:24.000Z
Man sparks debate after telling female friend ‘why she’s still single’
2021-06-11T12:31:22.000Z
Chris Hemsworth trolls Chris Evans on his birthday
2021-06-13T08:59:08.000Z
Man’s ‘life hack’ of wrapping plates in cling film to avoid washing up
2021-06-15T09:06:11.000Z
Dad’s public show of support as son comes out as gay goes viral
2021-06-11T15:07:29.000Z
Man’s ‘plot twist’ ending to break-up text baffles the internet
2021-06-17T08:24:33.000Z
Greta Thunberg slams G7 for ‘steak-and-lobster-BBQ-celebration’
2021-06-14T11:47:15.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Photo of a ‘young Putin’ spying on Ronald Reagan in 1988 resurfaces
2021-06-16T16:45:33.000Z
Woman’s ‘revenge necklace’ for cheating boyfriend divides TikTok
2021-06-16T08:59:26.000Z
Police arrest fast food workers for refusing to give them free burgers
2021-06-17T08:23:13.000Z
Woman defends her weight after constant bullying from ‘curvy’ friend
2021-06-12T09:37:34.000Z
Outrage after woman harassed teenage girls and ruined their Pride art
2021-06-14T08:06:33.000Z
Scotland’s McGinn pokes fun at Ronaldo over his stance on Coca Cola
2021-06-17T16:18:39.000Z
Mum says 10-month-old son spent $10,000 on Tesla upgrade
2021-06-16T08:54:43.000Z
People still can’t get over what Drake’s $400,000 mattress contains
2021-06-11T20:53:05.000Z
Elon Musk will give fan a free Tesla if he eats pizza for 420 days
2021-06-17T15:37:51.000Z
Why the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ is real - and we’re very worried
2021-06-17T15:06:21.000Z
TikTok conspiracy claims islands off Dubai are ‘apocalyptic safe spot’
2021-06-15T12:32:33.000Z
Man on TikTok convinces scam callers he’s with the CIA so they hang up
2021-06-11T16:29:34.000Z
Bride threatens to elope after parents cut wedding budget to $20k
2021-06-12T12:58:37.000Z
Thousands want Jeff Bezos to buy and eat the Mona Lisa
2021-06-14T12:06:12.000Z
Trump hints he may be writing ‘the book of all books’
2021-06-12T14:07:36.000Z
Cat owner creates perfect sign to warn people about her thieving pet
2021-06-14T12:56:22.000Z
Jack Grealish baffled by what an encyclopedia is in interview
2021-06-17T17:04:47.000Z
Fury as some England fans choose to boo the taking of the knee again
2021-06-13T13:51:16.000Z
The most toxic self-love tips that people should stop promoting
2021-06-13T14:47:35.000Z
Funniest reactions to the tiny car that started Euro 2020
2021-06-12T08:25:04.000Z
6 things that Edwin Poots has actually said
2021-06-18T06:55:17.000Z
Woman’s 5-year-long revenge on ex-boyfriend divides TikTok
2021-06-09T09:07:57.000Z
Man unveils genius hack for trolling noisy neighbours in viral TikTok
2021-06-15T10:20:58.000Z
Great white sharks are swarming east coast beaches this summer
2021-06-14T14:44:56.000Z
Fight branded ‘unethical’ set to take place within days
2021-06-15T12:19:53.000Z
A controversial Republican’s said she does not ‘believe in evolution’
2021-06-14T09:23:29.000Z