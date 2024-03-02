Man mounts and ‘humps’ railings - all to avoid walking on LGBT+ staircase

Sometimes, the lengths right-wingers will go to attempt to ‘own’ progressive or ‘woke’ things is pure comedy.

When a man in Australia came across some stairs painted with the Progress Pride flag, rather than walk up it like a normal person, he was filmed ‘humping’ his way up the rails.

The staircase is located at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a post on the institution’s Instagram account last month confirming the paintwork was done to celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

According to the official Mardi Gras website, the event hails from a 1978 street festival celebrating the rights of gay people when homosexuality was still criminalised, and 53 people were arrested as the parade became violent.

“Every year since, we have gathered in a colourful explosion of self-expression, celebration and protest,” it reads.

We love to see it.

Except, one individual certainly doesn’t, as when he came across the university’s vibrant stairs he decided to protest in his own way, by lying on his front and pulling his body up the railings, thrusting at the halfway point and flexing his muscles once he reached the top, as if he’d done something incredibly impressive (he hadn’t).

Someone even added a dramatic soundtrack on top to really emphasise the ridiculousness of it all.

And thus, the jokes from people on Twitter wrote themselves:

The story doesn’t end there, either, as some have pointed out it’s the same set of stairs which featured in another video from several years ago, where a man hauled himself up some plain stairs on the left, all to avoid walking on some rainbow stairs on the right:

Well now that isn’t even an option for people upset over some inclusive artwork, as the newer video shows the university has painted that staircase rainbow as well.

It’s a story which just keeps on giving.

