We all know trends come and go over the decades, and baby names are no exception to this cycle, as experts have shared the top 20 baby names they believe are on course for a comeback.

Researchers at family genealogy service Findmypast made their predictions by looking at record analysis and using the 100-year rule trend which sees names having something of a renaissance, Wales Online reported.

They also noted how theRoyal Family also aids in bucking the trend for baby names, for instance, the name Elizabeth saw a 16% increase in 1926 - the year Queen Elizabeth was born, and a 56% increase in babies named Phillip in 1947, the year the Prince married Elizabeth.

Of course, popular royal Prince Diana also caused a revival in the name Diana, with a whopping 122% increase in babies named after her in the year she married Prince Charles (1981). After the name Harry declined in popularity in the 60s and 70s, the birth of Prince Harry cause the name to be revived.

Findmypast believes the royals will continue to exert influence in regards to baby names over the next decade, perhaps soon-to-be parents will be inspired by the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s babies, Lillibet and Archie.

As a result of Findmypast exclusively digitising the 1921 Census which is now available to the public, we can see which names were in fashion over a century ago - some of the popular girl names at the time include: Mary, Margaret, Dorothy, Joan and Doris, while the trendy boy names back then were: John, William, George, Thomas, and James.

Experts believe baby names that were popular in the 1920s are set to become trendy once again within the next decade iStockphoto by Getty Images

This century-old Census along with the royal trends has enabled historians to predict what names are going to be favoured by the masses once again.



Here are the top 20 girl names set for a resurgence:

Joan Mary Margaret Dorothy Gladys Irene Iris Elsie Ada Mabel

Here are the top boy names predicted to make a return:

Ronald Arthur Robert Albert Freddie Edward Archie Ernest Isaac Harris

“History always has a tendency to repeat itself and baby names are no exception," Mary McKee, Head of Content Publishing Operations at Findmypast said. "All roads point to Joan as parents are increasingly looking to name their baby girls after strong female historical figures, and who better to take inspiration from than Joan of Arc. "When it comes to boys’ names, these have a tendency of coming back into fashion but as their nickname equivalent - Frederick becomes Freddie, Archibald becomes Archie and so there is every chance that Ronald could come back into circulation as Ronnie.”

The most popular baby names in England and Wales last year were Oliver and George for boys, and Olivia and Amelia for girls, and with the addition of names such as Arthur, Freddie, Rose and Iris re-entering the top 100, it could be argued the centenary trend cycle is already happening.

