Today marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, and the 96-year-old is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen has made history, becoming the first British monarch to achieve this milestone and is spending her Accession Day privately on the Sandringham estate in remembrance of her father George VI, whose death at the age of 56 marked the start of her reign.

This is also the first Jubilee that The Queen is marking without her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip who passed away in April last year at the age of 99.

Later on this year, from June 2-5 there will be a special four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate The Queen's remarkable achievement.

As part of her Platinum Jubilee, The Queen released a letter to the nation on the eve of her historic Jubilee where she asked the British public to support her son Prince Charles and his wife Camila Parker-Bowles when they ascend to the throne sometime in the future.

"I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Of course, tributes have been flooding in to commend The Queen's dedication to her role and congratulate her on reaching her Platinum Jubilee - here are some of the best ones.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles congratulated his mother and responded to the monarch open letter supporting him and Camilla as the future King and Queen Consort.

"On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the realms and Commonwealth for 70 years," the Prince of Wales said.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

“The year of this unprecedented platinum jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

Boris Johnson



The prime minister, Boris Johnson paid tribute to The Queen's "many years of service" and added he's looking forward to "coming together as a country to celebrate her historic reign this summer."

Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader expressed his "deepest thanks" for 70 years of "unparalleled public service.

"Her Majesty The Queen has been one vital and valued constant in an ever-changing world, representing security and stability for our country, during the ups and downs of the last seven decades."

Theresa May

Former prime minister, Theresa May said that The Queen's 70-year reign has been "defined by duty and commitment." She added: "...show our gratitude to an extraordinary woman, who has dedicated her life to the service of her people & our family of nations."

David Cameron

Another former PM, David Cameron praised The Queen in his message, noting how "There can be no finer example of dignified public duty & service," and shared his "heartfelt gratitude."





The White House



A tribute from across the pond was posted by The White House which read:

"Today we honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the historic occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. Throughout the past 70 years, she has strengthened the ties of friendship, shared ideals, and faith in democracy that forever unite our countries."

Tony Blair Institute

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a non-profit organisation set up by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair called The Queen reaching her Platinum Jubilee as a "remarkable achievement" and gave their "heartfelt thanks."





Women's Institute

The Women's Institute is the UK's largest voluntary women’s membership organisation - with over 200,000 members and they paid tribute to The Queen by posting photos of the monarch from over the years of her reign.

"We would like to send our congratulations to HM The Queen on her historic #PlatinumJubilee! Today marks 70 years since The Queen's accession to the throne."

Justin Trudeau

Candian prime minister, Justin Trudeau sent his "warmest wishes" to The Queen as members of the Commonwealth.

"70 years ago today, Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne – and has since offered steadfast leadership in times of change, hardship, or uncertainty. Today, as we celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, Sophie and I are sending her our warmest wishes."

Scott Morrison

Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison described The Queen's Platinum Jubilee as an "extraordinary milestone" and announced that iconic buildings and monuments across Australia will be lit up in royal purple to celebrate the anniversary.





Piers Morgan

Broadcaster, Piers Morgan declared that The Queen is the greatest of all time with the help of a goat emoji, he described Her Majesty as a "magnificent rock of wise, calm, strong & empathetic leadership."

Gary Lineker

BBC football pundit, Gary Lineker described The Queen as a "truly remarkable woman" in his tribute to the monarch reaching her 70-year milestone.

