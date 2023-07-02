Amsterdam: A non-stoner's guide to the city

Attracting over 18 million tourists a year, Amsterdam has become the hot spot for travellers across the globe.

Filled with tree-lined streets, picturesque canals and some of the finest culinary creations and art, the Dutch city has something for everyone – despite the stereotypes of being strictly sex and weed.

Now, we can't speak about Dam without addressing the elephant in the room: Marijuana.

You could be a foodie; an art enthusiast; a world traveller, or simply passing through the city on a connecting flight – but you'll inevitably be given the side eye from friends, family and peers asking: Oh, you smoke?

Yes, pot and sex work are legal. But they certainly aren't the be-all, end-all.



In fact, tourists who have had the pleasure of visiting Amsterdam recently would have noticed the absence of smoke in the air, which is down to a newly enforced rule last month.

After years of complaints from residents, the city started its crackdown with a "stay away" campaign that initially saw a ban on weekend alcohol sales and earlier closing times for brothels and bars.

People around the city now face a €100 (£87) fine if they smoke cannabis in public in the red light district, with an aim to "reduce crowding and nuisance in the area."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Nestled in the Museum Quarter of the city resides Jan Luyken, a townhouse surrounded by depths of culture and an elegant shopping street. Think, the Bond Street of Amsterdam.



There's no wonder art lovers immediately fall for the place, with its eclectic decor woven through the newly-renovated hotel. The impressive attention to detail in every corner gives off rich colours and fringed lampshades, complete with reading areas and a help-yourself bar.

There are also plenty of open spaces across the ground floor to wind down in, including the library and the dining room, which are designed to make guests feel comfortable and at ease. A true home away from home – especially for a solo traveller.





Travellers can also enjoy the sun in the private garden, located next to an aesthetically pleasing gym that makes working out feel that little bit easier.

With a hotel so impressive, it can sometimes be tempting to stay in and around it – but with 48 hours in the city, I went off to discover whether there was more to Amsterdam than the stereotypes.

Museums

Amsterdam does many things well, museums being one of them. The city is jam-packed with cultural experiences, from fine art to photography and history. Two days certainly won't get you through the array of galleries across the city, but there are two in particular that should not be missed.

Moco Museum: Founded in 2016, the independent museum boasts a variety of modern, contemporary, and street art. Here, you will find pieces from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy, Icy & Sot, JR, KAWS, Keith Haring, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Yayoi Kusama, THE KID, Andy Warhol, Studio Irma, among many more.

The Museum of Prostitution: While Amsterdam's sex industry remains open, there's still an air of mystery surrounding it. At the world's first prostitution museum, you will learn about the Red Lights Secrets through an interactive experience. Without giving too much away, the museum delves into the history of sex work in the city, what a typical room looks like and positive testimonials. It also does not shy away from the darker truths of the industry, such as trafficking and unsolved murder cases.





Parks

Vondelpark: Considered one of the city's most famous parks, this charming area makes the perfect destination to wind down from walking around the city after a long day. During the summer months, there's a host of activities, bandstands – and it even has its own Picasso sculpture hidden along the path.





Food

Dinner in the Pulitzer Garden: For the foodies, this al-fresco dining experience is a must. Inspired by modern-Dutch cuisine, it offers a wide range of impressive culinary creations and beautifully crafted cocktails. This gem is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with an idyllic view of the tranquil gardens.





Still, for some, smoking in Dam remains a bucket list goal – and there's certainly no judgement here.



The Dutch are some of the friendliest people and are happy to help – especially when an inexperienced tourist steps into a coffee shop.

It simply comes down to asking. Coffee shops are filled with different strengths, and you can often purchase pre-rolled joints to avoid awkwardly trying to figure it out for the first time.

For more information about Jan Luyken, click here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.